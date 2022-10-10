Country Cookin'

HELLO AGAIN!
We had a light frost this week, so the end of the mowing and growing season is on us. I don't like it either. I got some beautiful yellow mums at the Amish market, they just don't last long enough, i will have to cover them tomorrow since they are calling for a hard frost. With garden season coming to an end, we have a summer Veggie Soup, a pumpkin recipe and an apple recipe. If food prices keep going up in the future, we will all need to plant a garden next year.
END OF SUMMER VEGGIE SOUP
Ingredients: 4 cups low-sodium chicken broth; 1 15.5 oz. Can of soup beans, drained and rinsed; 1 large zucchini cut into bite size pieces; 1 large yellow squash, cut into bite-size pieces; 2-pound green beans cut into bite size pieces; 2 cups corn, cut off 2 ears or use frozen; 1 medium onion, diced; salt and black pepper; 1/4 cup fresh dill. 1 small can of roast beef to be added at the end.
Directions: In a large saucepan over medium-high heat, bring the broth to a boil. Add the soup beans, zucchini, yellow squash, green beans, corn, onion, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Simmer 10-15 minutes and serve up with some good bread and butter for a tasty fall supper.
PUMPKIN MUFFINS
Ingredients: 7.1 ounces whole-wheat flour (about 1 1/2 cups); 4.5 ounces all-purpose flour (about 1 cup); 1 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon; 1 1/8 teaspoons ground nutmeg; 3/4 teaspoon ground cloves; 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger; 1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda; 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt; 1 1/2 cups sugar; 2/3 cup canola oil; 1/2 cup water; 3 large eggs; 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin.
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°; Place 24 paper muffin cup liners in muffin cups. Weigh or lightly spoon flours into dry measuring cups, level with a knife. Combine flours, cinnamon, and next 5 ingredients (through salt) in a medium bowl, stirring with a whisk. Make a well in center of mixture. Combine sugar and next 3 ingredients (through eggs), stirring with a whisk. Stir in canned pumpkin; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist. Divide batter evenly among prepared muffin cups. Bake at 350° for 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean.
Pumpkin Bread: Spoon batter into 2 (9 x 5inch) or 4 (5 x 3inch) loaf pans coated with cooking spray. Bake large loaves at 350° for 1 hour; bake small loaves at 350° for 25 minutes. Loaves are done when a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cut each large loaf into 12 slices: each small loaf into 6 slices. Serves 24 (serving size: 1 slice). Good for you muffins.
APPLE-CHERRY PINWHEELS
Ingredients:
FILLING: 8 large apples, peeled and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges (about 4 1/2 lb.); 2 cups sugar; 1/4 cup all-purpose flour; 1/4 cup butter; 1 (12-oz.) package frozen cherries, thawed and well drained; 1 teaspoon lemon zest; 1/3 cup fresh lemon juice; 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.
PINWHEEL BISCUITS; 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour; 1/4 cup granulated sugar; 2 1/4 teaspoons baking powder; 3/4 teaspoon salt; 3/4 cup cold butter, cut into pieces; 2/3 cup milk; 2/3 cup firmly packed light brown sugar; 2 tablespoons butter, melted; 1/4 cup finely chopped roasted unsalted almonds.
Directions: Prepare Filling: Preheat oven to 425°. Toss together first 3 ingredients. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add apple mixture. Cook, stirring often, 20 to 25 minutes or until apples are tender and syrup thickens. Remove from heat; stir in cherries and next 3 ingredients. Spoon apple mixture into a lightly greased 3-qt. baking dish. Bake apple mixture 12 minutes, placing a baking sheet on oven rack directly below baking dish to catch any drips. Prepare Biscuits: Stir together 2 1/4 cups flour and next 3 ingredients in a large bowl. Cut cold butter pieces into flour mixture with a pastry blender or fork until crumbly; stir in milk. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface; knead 4 to 5 times. Roll dough into a 12-inch square. Combine brown sugar and 2 Tbsp. melted butter; sprinkle over dough, patting gently. Sprinkle with almonds. Roll up, jelly-roll fashion; pinch seams and ends to seal. Cut roll into 12 (1-inch) slices. Place slices in a single layer on top of apple mixture. Bake at 425° for 15 to 17 minutes or until biscuits are golden. Serve with whipped cream, if desired. And yes, I do desire!
Our sincere condolences to Editor, Miles Layton on the passing of his father last week, we all have our crosses to bear, May God give your family strength in this trying time.
It won't be much longer until the dreaded time change, the 6th of November and darkness will ascend on our lives for what seems like forever, until next time, keep on Country Cookin' Enjoy!
