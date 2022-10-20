Country Cooking: Parmesan Potato Casserole

HELLO AGAIN!
It is already the almost to the end of October, where does the time go? Election Day is right around the corner! Our future depends on your vote so please don’t forget to vote for your favorite candidates.
If you can imagine, it’s only a little over 4 weeks until Thanksgiving! Our family enjoys Thanksgiving, no pressure to buy gifts just cook, visit, eat and give Thanks for all our blessings. With the holidays looming we will share some easy dishes that hopefully you can clip and enjoy at the appropriate time.
PARMESAN POTATO CASSEROLE
Ingredients: 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced; 3 cups whipping cream; 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley; 2 garlic cloves, chopped; 1 1/2 teaspoons salt; 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper; 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese.
Directions: Preheat oven to 400°. Layer potatoes in a 13- x 9-inch or 3-qt. baking dish. Stir together cream and next 4 ingredients in a large bowl. Pour cream mixture over potatoes.. Bake at 400° for 30 minutes, stirring gently every 10 minutes. Sprinkle with cheese; bake 15 to 20 minutes or until bubbly and golden brown. Let stand on a wire rack 10 minutes before serving.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS DELUXE
Ingredients:6 slices center-cut bacon, chopped; 1/2 cup sliced shallot (about 1 large); 1 1/2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved; 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced; 3/4 cup chicken broth;1/8 teaspoon salt; 1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper.
Directions: Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add bacon, and sauté for 5 minutes or until bacon begins to brown. Remove pan from heat. Remove the bacon from pan with a slotted spoon, reserving 1 tablespoon drippings in pan (discard the remaining drippings). Return pan to medium-high heat, and stir in bacon, shallot, and Brussels sprouts; sauté 4 minutes. Add garlic, and sauté for 4 minutes or until garlic begins to brown, stirring frequently. Add the chicken broth and bring to a boil. Cook for 2 minutes or until the broth mostly evaporates and the sprouts are crisp-tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in salt and pepper. This was my mom’s favorite Thanksgiving dish, we only had it for special occasions and it reminds me of her.
HOLIDAY YAMS
Ingredients: 2 (29-oz.) cans cut sweet potatoes in syrup, drained; 2/3 ounces brown sugar, packed; 1/4 teaspoon salt; 2 cups fresh cranberries; 1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped; 1/3 cup sugar;1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons water, divided; 1 cup chopped walnuts; 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed; 2 tablespoons butter.
Directions: Combine first 3 ingredients in a bowl. Mash until smooth. Spoon into a lightly greased 11”x17” baking dish. Stir together cranberries, apple, sugar and 1/4 cup water in a saucepan. Cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes, or until cranberries burst. Add walnuts; stir well. Spoon over sweet potatoes in dish. Combine brown sugar, remaining 2 tablespoons water and butter in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; boil, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. Pour over cranberries and sweet potatoes. Bake, uncovered, at 350° for 15 minutes, or just until heated through. Just add a cooked boneless ham and you are all set.
Many Halloween activities are scheduled as well as Haunted Houses, Corn Maze and great camping with a good old campfire to roast hot dogs and marshmallows. Check out your Courier community section to find what is going on in your area. Please stay safe and wear your mask if you feel like you need too. Better safe than sorry. Side dishes were the on the menu this week, next week it will be the main dishes and then desserts, leading up to turkey day. I can’t wait to break in my new stove, it’s so pretty i don’t want to get it messed up. But I will for sure.
Until next time, Keep on Country Cookin’...Enjoy.
