Jackson County is under a ice storm warning through 7 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, for pending significant icing. That being said, local county, city and village offices are closing early due to the pending weather.
Jackson County Commissioner President Jon Hensler has announced that all Jackson County Offices will be closed by 2 p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.
Hensler noted that some offices will be closing at noon, at the time of this release those offices include: the County Prosecutor, County Auditor, the County Recorder, The Clerk of Courts including the BMV, County Treasurer as well as the Courts of Common Pleas and Municipal.
"We will be monitoring the weather late into the evening and in the early morning hours to make a decision for business tomorrow (2-4-22)," Hensler said.
Wellston Mayor Charlie Hudson is reporting that the Wellston City Building will be closing at noon today, Thursday, Feb. 3. The Wellston City Council meeting that was scheduled for this evening, Thursday, Feb. 3, has been postponed. That meeting has been rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. The Wellston City Building will remain closed to the public on Friday, Feb. 4. It will reopen on Monday, Feb. 7, at 8 a.m.
Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken has closed the Coalton Village Offices due to the pending weather. She apologized for the inconvenience and noted that payments can still be place in the bill box. Milliken noted that due to poor weather conditions in the region, Rumpke will not be running tomorrow, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 nor Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. She explained that they will run next Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 and have agreed to take up to 10 extra bags of trash.
Oak Hill Mayor Paul A. McNeal has shared that the Oak Hill Village Building closed at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, due to the approaching ice storm. He reported that tomorrow’s hours of operation (2-4-22) will be determined later tonight/in the morning. McNeal encouraged that everyone call 740-682-6301, before coming to the village building for water bill payment, etc.
Note: The Courier will update this story when more information is announced.
