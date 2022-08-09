County Commission discusses need for future urgent care facility

During Tuesday's county commission meeting, Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf (left) said maybe it’s time the county aimed for gold in state funding by seeking to build a facility that would offer urgent care services and more.
McArthur — Vinton County Commission gathered Tuesday morning to learn a bit about how "if you build it, they will come," to borrow a phrase from the movie about baseball, “Field of Dreams.”
Apparently, if folks want medical care after 5 p.m. during the week, nothing on weekends, then they are going to have to travel to Jackson or Athens because there is no urgent care offered.
Commissioner Timothy Eberts noted how much 30 minutes of travel time might mean to someone who has had heart attack.
Vinton County Development Director Terri Fetherolf said maybe it’s time the county aimed for gold in state funding by seeking to build a facility that would offer urgent care services and more, perhaps a health campus at the county’s Business Park.
Commissioner William Wellman said he knows of at least two top notch nurses who would be willing to work locally to help their friends, neighbors and the community rather than having to commute to another town to work.
In other news, commissioners had to sign off – again – on obtaining nearly $500,000 in grant funding though the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program, which funds the demolition of dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and the revitalization of surrounding properties. State bureaucracy needed some blanks filled-in.
The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program was created with the support of the Ohio General Assembly, which funded the program as part of the state biennium budget bill, House Bill 110. The program, which is administered by the Ohio Department of Development, is also part of the DeWine-Husted Administration’s strategic efforts to invest in Ohio’s future.
The Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program is part of Governor DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS Initiative, which focuses on supporting targeted solutions that impact quality of life, such as water infrastructure improvements, broadband expansion, brownfield redevelopment, the demolition of blighted buildings, and more.
Speaking of demolition, the county is planning to take down the tornado siren in Hamden on the fire station.
Weeks ago, commissioners sent a letter to Hamden’s Village Council asking if the Village wants to maintain the siren, then they can keep that piece of equipment. However, if they don’t want to maintain it, then the siren has to come down.
More commission news will be in the next edition of the newspaper.
