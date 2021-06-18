Starting June 21, County Road 25 (Wolf Hill Road) will be closed to all thru traffic for a landslide repair project. The closure will continue until further notice is given.
The project is located about .7 miles west of the intersection at County Road 25 and County Road 27 (DePue Road). Local traffic will continue with detours available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.