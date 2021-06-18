Starting June 21, County Road 25 (Wolf Hill Road) will be closed to all thru traffic for a landslide repair project. The closure will continue until further notice is given. 

The project is located about .7 miles west of the intersection at County Road 25 and County Road 27 (DePue Road). Local traffic will continue with detours available. 

