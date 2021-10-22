JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will be having a COVID-19 Booster Shot Clinic on Tuesday.
The immunization clinic will be held at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene (251 Powell Drive) on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 2-6 p.m.
The JCHD will be offering many services at this clinic, including flu shots and the newly-approved COVID-19 booster shots for all three vaccine brands (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) for those who qualify.
If you’ve already received your first two doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and your second dose was at least six months ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends a booster shot for the following people:
• 65 years and older.
• Age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings.
• Age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions.
• Age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings.
If you received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, you are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since the first dose.
Another new development is that booster doses can now be given using any available COVID-19 vaccine. Booster doses do not have to be the same product given during the primary vaccine series.
This clinic will provide all available vaccines to the public on a walk-in basis. Please bring your health insurance card, Medicare card, or Medicaid card with you and there should not be any charge out of pocket to you.
Additional clinics will likely be scheduled in the future, the JCHD is still conducting home visits for those residents that are home-bound, and appointments by calling 740-286-5094.
