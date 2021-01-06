Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County is now listed as number 20 out of 88 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population. The higher the number, the better. Also, Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Jan. 3, stands at 2,061 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 110 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 135 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 19 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 120 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized in 2020.
The health department is reporting that 35 percent of the 2,061 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Sadly, there have been a total of 34 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
While vaccines continue to roll out, deaths and infections are still on the rise in Vinton County.
For those hoping to see if they are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, residents can fill out a registration form online here. The registrations will be evaluated and calls will be made to those who qualify to schedule an appointment for vaccination. Shots are being given at the Vinton County Health Department building.
Vinton County continues to remain at a Level 2 on The Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. Hocking, Gallia, and Monroe are right alongside Vinton as well with all other counties at Level 3. There are currently no counties on the watch list for Level 4 but updates are per usual set for Thursday afternoon.
Vinton unfortunately has two more deaths to report bringing the total number to 13. Hospitalizations have also risen by one. 490 confirmed cases are being reported, up by over three dozen from Dec. 30, with 42 of them being active. Results are pending on 48 probable cases as well. The county is currently at 483 recovered cases as of print deadline.
