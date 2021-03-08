JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will be holding a COVID-19 immunization clinic offering the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday, March 9, from 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.
This clinic is for Jackson County residents 60 plus years of age and older who have not yet received an immunization for whatever reason, or who still need a second dose of Moderna vaccine but missed their second dose appointment for any reason. Tuesday's clinic will also serve any remaining firefighters, law enforcement officers, funeral home employees, pregnant women, and anyone else in Phase 1C, 1A, or 1B that has not yet been vaccinated.
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston clarified that anybody 60 years or older can come to the clinic mentioned above without an appointment.
The JCHD has also created a list of Jackson County residents that are homebound so that they may schedule appointments to come immunize residents in their homes. If you are homebound, or you are caring for someone who is homebound, please contact the JCHD by emailing health@jchd.us or calling and leaving a voicemail at 740-286-5094 with the homebound person's name, address, and phone number.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.