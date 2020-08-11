Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine have tested negative for COVID-19 in a PCR test administered and run by Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center over the weekend.
The test results on Aug. 8, follow the negative PCR test results for the Governor and First Lady on Thursday, August 6. The PCR tests taken Thursday were negative for the Governor, First Lady, and staff members, and were run on lab machines twice with results coming in negative both times.
On Thursday morning in Cleveland, following the testing protocol established to be able to greet the President, Governor DeWine took a rapid antigen test and the results reported back for that test were a false positive.
The case count for COVID-19 in Ohio is now 102,826 in the state of Ohio. Cases locally in Jackson and Vinton Counties continue to rise slowly.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Jackson County:
In a week, the Jackson County Health Department has only reported seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. This is the second week in a row that the case count stayed below the double digits. The cumulative total stands at 71 lab-confirmed cases.
Jackson County, as of August 6, has been downgraded from a level 2 to a level 1 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. A level 1 means “active exposure and spread.” Residents should continue to wear masks per the state mandate.
Jackson County was at a level 2 on the map for the past two weeks. It became a level 2 on July 23. That was the first time, Jackson County had changed levels.
The health department released the new lab-confirmed cases on August 6 (65-69), and August 10 (70-71)
It also reported one probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
The health department is reporting that four of the 71 lab-confirmed cases are currently in isolation.
No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.
The health department is also reporting 10 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There is one current hospitalization. There have a total of seven individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
A total of 454 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 51 percent of the 71 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 54 percent female, and 46 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 12-90.
Vinton County:
Vinton County has 33 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Aug. 11.
The county’s health department also reported 29 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County.
Overall, as of Monday afternoon, 182 individuals have tested negative for the virus in Vinton County, the county’s health department said. No tests are pending results.
In Vinton County, two fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive, out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release issued earlier this year. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.
