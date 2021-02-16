JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that if you are to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine today (2-16-21) at the health department come at your designated appointment time.

If you were scheduled to come at 9 a.m. please arrive at 1 p.m. for your vaccination. All other appointments will remain at their scheduled times.

"Our staff is currently trying to safely make their way to our building and has until 10 a.m. to do so," explained Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. "Please remain patient as we brave this weather together."

Aston said, "If you do not feel comfortable traveling in the weather we will schedule another date to make these vaccinations up."

Aston later announced that due to a delay in their shipment from Ohio Department of Health, because of the inclement weather, anyone receiving their second dose of the Moderna vaccine should not report to the health department for their vaccination today (2-16-21).

"We have been notified that it will hopefully be shipped today and we will make contact with those affected individuals," said Aston. "We are so sorry for the inconvenience and will keep you posted with updates as we have them."

