JACKSON — Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston released a letter to the community on Tuesday regarding his current thoughts on the health pandemic.
“We all want the pandemic to end, but the virus clearly doesn’t care what we want because right now it’s raging through Jackson County,” stated Aston. “New local cases of COVID-19 have been skyrocketing since the beginning of August, and Ohio’s hospitals are filling up again with people sick with COVID-19.”
Aston added, “The state of Ohio has made recommendations to organizations and individuals but has stopped short of issuing mandates to guide what we must do to prevent unnecessary illnesses in this situation. So it’s up to us here locally to take action to protect ourselves.”
Businesses and organizations, according to Aston, need to re-implement the infection control plans and protocols they were using last winter.
“Responsible adults need to get back into the habit of social distancing six feet, wearing masks in public especially indoors, being diligent about hand hygiene, and to get vaccinated if they haven’t already,” stated Aston. “Households need to stick together and not mix with other households, and any household member who is feeling sick needs to stay home or get tested.”
Aston said, “More of our friends and neighbors here will get sick and die from COVID-19 if we do nothing. We can’t wait to be told what we need to do, we need to step up and do what we need to do ourselves.”
