The case count for COVID-19 in Ohio has nearly met 125,000 in the state of Ohio. Cases locally in Jackson and Vinton Counties continue to add up slowly.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Vinton and Jackson Counties.
Vinton County
Vinton County, which remains in the “yellow” (Level 1) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, has 39 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Sept. 1.
The county’s health department also reported 33 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County. Only four cases are active at this time. 197 tests for the virus have come back negative in the county, and two tests are pending results. According to the health department, two people in Vinton County are hospitalized in relation to the virus.
In Vinton County, two fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive, out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release issued earlier this year. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.”
Jackson County:
In the last six days (Aug. 26-31), Jackson County has seen a increase in lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, but the overall total of active cases has decreased.
As of press time, there are 49 active cases in Jackson County.
However, Jackson County still appears as number three on the Ohio Department of Health’s Top 10 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence from data from Aug. 17-30.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of August 31, stands at 168 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
It also reported seven probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
One death has been reported in Jackson County. The health department and Oakwood Community Health Center sadly reported on Aug. 25, the passing of one of Oakwood’s residents who had tested positive for COVID-19.
The health department is also reporting 11 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are six current hospitalizations. There have a total of ten individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
A total of 528 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 59 percent of the 168 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 59 percent female, and 41 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 5-96.
