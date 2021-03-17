The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 2,430,893 Ohioans, about 20.80 percent, have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,430,893 Ohioans, 1,422,611 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Jackson County, 6,436 (19.86 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 6,436 residents in Jackson County, 3,818 have received both doses of vaccine.
In Vinton County, 2,369 (18.10 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received their first dose of vaccine. Of the 2,369 residents in Vinton County, 1,525 have received both doses of vaccine.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that currently, there are 13 active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of March 7, stands at 2,739 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Sadly, there have been a total of 57 deaths in Jackson County to date.
It also reported 182 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 29 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are four current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 170 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 40 percent of the 2,739 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-100.
Vinton County:
According to the most recent update posted on the Vinton County Health Department Facebook page from March 15, there are only 2 active cases in the county. So far 691 have been confirmed with 84 probable cases as well.
Regrettably, another death has been recorded bringing the total to 16 since the virus reached Vinton County. In better news, no residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.
To date, 757 cases of COVID-19 in the county have recovered. As of March 11, the county’s occurrence rate is well below the CDC threshold sitting at 38.2 cases per 100,000 people. The county is still at a Level 2 Public Emergency according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory Systems map along with 20 others. Nearby Meigs county has slipped down to a level 1 Public Emergency and is now yellow.
