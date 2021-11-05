JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) has planned several walk-in immunization clinics for children ages 5-11.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now recommended use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine pediatric formulation for children ages 5-11 following a thorough review of the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.
“Today is a day that many children and numerous adults — parents, guardians, grandparents, aunts, uncles, pediatricians, teachers, and coaches — have long awaited,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “The authorization of this COVID-19 vaccine for younger Ohioans is yet another crucial turning point in this pandemic, allowing us to better protect young children from severe complications from COVID-19."
Vanderhoff added, "This deadly virus has killed more than 24,000 Ohioans, and has caused nearly 206,000 pediatric infections among those ages 17 and younger.”
The JCHD therefore wants to give COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-11 as quickly as possible now that the federal review and authorization process is complete.
A walk-in immunization clinic will be held this Saturday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.
This clinic will be the first opportunity for children (age 5-11) to get the vaccine, and the Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will hold another clinic so these kids may get their second doses on December 4. The location for the second dose is to be determined.
The JCHD is also partnering with each of Jackson County’s elementary schools to hold walk-in covid immunization clinics at them all. All clinics will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The schedule for these is as follows:
- Bundy Elementary: first dose clinic November 8; second dose clinic December 1
- Oak Hill Elementary: first dose clinic November 9; second dose clinic November 30
- Northview Elementary: first dose clinic November 11; second dose clinic December 2
- Westview Elementary: first dose clinic November 15; second dose clinic December 6
- Southview Elementary: first dose clinic November 16; second dose clinic December 7
Sts. Peter and Paul Elementary and Christian Life Academy Elementary have JCHD Public Health Nurses in them who serve as school nurses and who will immunize children individually. Parents of children at these schools should look for more information about this to be communicated soon.
"The JCHD will also be offering many other services at these walk-in clinics, including flu shots and the newly-approved Covid Booster shots for all three vaccine brands (Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson) for those who qualify," explained Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. "These clinics held at the schools are excellent opportunities for all school staff who want a booster dose to get one."
Aston reminded, "If you’ve already received your first two doses of Moderna or Pfizer Covid vaccine and your second dose was at least six months ago, the CDC now recommends a booster shot for those 65 years and older, age 18 and older who live in long-term care settings, age 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, and age 18 and older who work or live in high-risk settings. If you received the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, you are eligible for a booster dose if it has been at least two months since the first dose."
All of these clinics will provide all available vaccines to the public on a walk-in basis. Bring your health insurance card, Medicare card, or Medicaid card with you and there should not be any charge out of pocket to your family. The JCHD is still conducting home visits for those residents that are home-bound, and appointments at JCHD building, call 740-286-5094.
"Please take advantage of these opportunities to get your child and the rest of your family fully immunized, it’s the best way to prevent them from getting sick or getting quarantined," Aston concluded.
