COLUMBUS — Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) action Friday, COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be available for fully vaccinated adults 18 and older following action by the CDC director.
Those who originally received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a single booster dose two months following their original dose; those who received Moderna or Pfizer/Comirnaty will be eligible six months after receiving their second dose, which completed the original vaccine series. Fully vaccinated adults can choose any of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines for their booster dose.
“Following action by the CDC director, vaccine providers in Ohio can begin administering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to any fully vaccinated Ohioan 18 or older,” explained Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff.
“The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be incredibly effective. However, there is a natural tendency for immunity to wane over time, whether natural immunity or immunity from a vaccine, and many immunizations require at least one booster dose. When Ohio adults choose to get booster doses, it will keep their immunity from COVID-19 at peak performance.
“Remember, though, that there are still many eligible Ohioans who have not yet gotten their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For those Ohioans who haven’t yet chosen to be vaccinated, I urge you to talk to your doctor or pharmacist to get the facts about COVID-19 vaccines.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are under constant rigorous ongoing safety review. With more than 195 million people having been fully vaccinated in the U.S., including more than 6.6 million Ohioans, these vaccines maintain a remarkable safety record. There is ample vaccine supply in Ohio for first and second doses, as well as boosters.”
COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout the state. Many providers offer walk-in appointments, or Ohioans can schedule a vaccination appointment at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Ohioans who want to learn more about the safety, efficacy, and side effects of COVID-19 vaccines should talk to their doctor, nurse, or pharmacist, or visit coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine.
