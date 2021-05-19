JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations on a free, walk-in basis.
There will be three clinics upcoming in Jackson County.
The first clinic will be held on Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until noon and 1-7 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene.
The second clinic will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene.
The third clinic will be held on Monday, May 24, from 4-6 p.m. at the Scioto Township Fire Department (4701 SR 776, Jackson)
Anybody 12 years of age and up is welcome attend any of these public clinics. Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
