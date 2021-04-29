JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations on a walk-in basis and free of charge on April 29.

The POD (point of dispensing) clinic will be at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, April 29, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1-7 p.m.

Individuals 16 years of age and up are welcome to attend any of the JCHD’s public clinics, including these two to receive their first dose.

The Jackson County Health Department has had to change its COVID-19 vaccine shot schedule in order to offer immunizations to as many Jackson Countians as possible. If you were scheduled to receive your second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine sometime the week of April 26-30, you can come on Thursday.

