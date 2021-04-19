JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations on a walk-in basis and free of charge on April 22, and April 24.
Both of these POD (point of dispensing) clinics will be at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.
The first clinic will be held on Thursday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-7 p.m.
The second clinic will be held on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Individuals 16 years of age and up are welcome to attend any of the JCHD's public clinics, including these two to receive their first dose.
People scheduled for a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer should attend one of these clinics to receive that dose.
