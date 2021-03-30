JACKSON — The Jackson County Health Department will be offering coronavirus (COVID-19) immunizations free of charge on March 31, April 5, and April 8.
The POD (point of dispensing) clinics will all be held at the Jackson First Church of the Nazarene located at 251 Powell Drive in Jackson.
The first clinic will be on Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. until noon, and 1-7 p.m. Moderna and Pfizer first and second doses available for anyone 16 years old and up or anyone who wants one. Important: Citizens due for second doses this week should come this day and not on Friday, April 2, which is a holiday.
The second clinic will be on Monday, April 5, from 2-7 p.m. This clinic will feature the Johnson and Johnson vaccine available on a first come, first serve basis.
The third clinic will be on Thursday, April 8, from 2-7 p.m. First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer available for anyone 16 years old and up. Citizens due for their second dose this week should plan to come to this clinic.
