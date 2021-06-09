Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff, MD held a press briefing regarding the rumors that COVID-19 vaccines have a negative impact on the patients fertility.
He stated unequivocally that ideas that microchips are included in the vaccines, the MRNA alters the patients DNA, and that fertility is impacted negatively by the vaccine are false.
In months of research and hundreds of thousands of patients, the Centers for Disease Control has not reported any serious vaccine side effects on fertility.
In fact, Lisa Egbert, an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Paragon Women's Care Inc and President of the Ohio State Medical Association, explained that there is a greater risk of harm to a mother and fetus by becoming sick with COVID-19 than by getting the vaccine.
"I don't think it can get anymore clear that it is a myth that it (the vaccine) will effect your pregnancy but it will protect you from COVID during the pregnancy," stated Egbert.
She further went on to explain that women reporting changes in their menstrual cycle are likely caused by stress, the most common reason for irregular menstruation.
Egbert implored those on the fence about vaccination to get it done, "Please don't be scared about getting the vaccine. Be scared about getting COVID. And get the vaccine."
Women aren't the only patients with concerns about fertility and the vaccine. Dr. Neel Parekh, a Urologist specializing in men's fertility at the Cleveland Clinic, put those fears to rest. He reiterated Egbert's warnings about the virus being more dangerous than the vaccine, saying that the impact COVID-19 has on sperm parameters has been documented to last up to six months.
According to these experts, the bottom line is the virus is the real threat, not the vaccine. With fall just around the corner, respiratory virus will hit their peak leading to growing concerns about surges in COVID-19. Vaccinations are the answer and these vaccines are safe.
"There is nothing experimental about the vaccines that we have. They weren't developed overnight even though they were implemented rapidly. All normal safety steps were taken in the development of these vaccines," said Vanderhoff.
Only three days after all statewide health orders were lifted, Ohio dipped below the initial 50 cases per 100,000 people threshold that was set by Governor Mike DeWine earlier this year. For the two week period from May 22 until June 4, Ohio had a case rate of 49.5 cases per 100,000 people. The last time numbers reached this point was nearly a year ago on June 25, 2020, when the case data was a slightly higher 49.7 cases.
The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,398,252 Ohioans, about 46 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 4,778,091 have been fully immunized.
In Jackson County, 11,431 (35.27 percent) of Jackson County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 10,331 have been fully immunized.
In Vinton County, 3,953 (30.21 percent) of Vinton County’s population have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 3,683 have been fully immunized.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting as of press time, there are only six active cases in Jackson County.
The cumulative total, as of June 6, stands at 2,971 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. Total deaths from the virus is 67.
It also reported 196 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
There is one current hospitalization. There have been a total of 199 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized thus far.
The health department is reporting that 41 percent of the confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is remains 0-100.
Vinton County:
Free transportation to vaccinations is still available from Carealot Transport, Quest Express Transit, A.T. Hoy LLC, and Daybreak Transportation. Those looking for service should call the companies and set up a ride once a vaccine appointment has been scheduled.
The most recent data available on COVID-19 in the county is provided by the Vinton County Health Department's Facebook page. As of June 7, there is one active case in the county.
Luckily, there are no new deaths to report or any current hospitalizations. Since the pandemic began, 763 cases of the virus have been confirmed with 97 probable cases.
In total, 839 recovered cases have been reported in the county.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.