The Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee met in mid-January to decide who would fill some city council vacancies in Wellston and Jackson.
Justin Lovett, the party’s Central Committee chairman, met with committee members in the Jackson Memorial Building Auditorium on Thursday, Jan. 13, for the purpose of filling the vacancies.
The positions being considered were Wellston Ward 2, Wellston Ward 4 and Jackson Ward 3.
Vacancies for the Wellston seats were previously filled by appointment for the remainder of 2021 by Mattison Ann Vance (Ward 2) and Lynley M. Carey (Ward 4).
During the meeting, committee members had to discuss the new term for 2022 for the same positions. Carey and Vance were both interested in returning to those seats.
Wellston committee members voted to return Carey to her seat but didn’t vote on Vance because her seat would have to be voted on by Wellston City Council due to the circumstances (another candidate withdrew prior to the general election) surrounding that seat.
At the council meeting in Wellston on Thursday, Jan. 20, council members voted to reappoint Vance to her seat. Vance joins three other women on the city council, making the council a split of four women and four men.
Carey and Vance will serve on the council for the remainder of each respective term through Dec. 31, 2023.
The Jackson vacancy resulted when Debbie Biggs resigned because she moved to a new residence outside the ward.
Jackson committee members heard from Herman (HD) Crabtree, Jr. and former councilman Dan Coll. When the time to vote came the committee members nominated Crabtree and voted to appoint him.
He will serve on the council for Jackson 3rd Ward for the remainder of the respective term through Dec. 31, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.