JACKSON — A local band made up of four Oak Hill high schoolers will perform at the 80th annual Jackson Apple Festival.
The band, "Crooked Foot," features Andrew Miller (vocals/guitar), William Delawder (vocals/guitar), Waylon Micheal (bass/backing vocals) and Cole Bachtel (drums).
The band formed around an offer they received to play at the 28th annual Oak Hill Festival of Flags. At that time, there were only three members: Andrew, Waylon and William. The band generally played in the country genre at the festival and played several songs.
After the festival, the band acquired Cole on drums. Crooked Foot is currently in the early stages of working on an EP.
The band's style of music has shifted quite far away from the country music field. The band has more or less become a full fledged punk rock and garage rock band.
Crooked Foot will be performing on Wednesday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. on the General Mills Stage.
