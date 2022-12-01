D.M. Davis Choirs to Perform Christmas Concert at Ironton High School

Based in Jackson, D.M. Davis Ladies’, Men’s and Mixed Choirs are poised to perform for the Ironton Council for the Arts annual Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11.

 Submitted photo

IRONTON — The Ironton Council for the Arts presents its annual Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 in the Ironton High School Auditorium.


