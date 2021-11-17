Dams at Lake Hope and Lake Katharine are among six state-owned facilities in line for rehabilitation work under a $24 million plan approved recently by the State Controlling Board.
State Representative Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) said protecting the state’s investment in its state parks is important.
“This initiative is good for our economy, good for our area state parks and will keep these attractions strong for future generations,” Stephens said.
Built in 1939, the Lake Hope Dam is an earthen embankment approximately 750 feet long, with a maximum height of 33.8 feet located in Vinton County and is classified as a Class II structure. Improvements at Lake Hope will include rehabilitation of the lake drain, replacement of the spillway, and other improvements to bring the dam into compliance with safety standards, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Lake Katharine’s Dam, built in 1945 located in Jackson County, is an earthen embankment approximately 260 feet long with a maximum height of 29.3 feet. It is classified as a Class II structure. In order to meet current dam safety standards, the dam needs improvements to the lake drain system, the earthen embankment, and its design flood/discharge capacity. The scope of the Lake Katharine project includes utilizing a recently completed assessment of the dam to help develop a plan to bring the dam into compliance with current regulatory requirements, according to ODNR.
