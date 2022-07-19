Many memories came flowing back Sunday as this old editor walked around the Jackson County Fair.
Smell of horses is something one never forgets. Never saw a white horse with blue eyes, but there was Pearl in one of the stalls on Sunday.
Goat named Moonshine.
Large cattle too.
Livestock auction is ahead this week.
During county fairs near and far, livestock is sold to provide scholarships and such to kids who raise the animals.
Sale brings back memories about the time I purchased a $500 chicken at this same county fair long ago.
Let’s back up for a moment.
To be candid, raising cattle, hogs, rabbits and chickens is not an easy enterprise but one that demands a lot of hard work and dedication. Kids, who may perhaps be future farmers, learn valuable life lessons.
Anyway, auction time comes and there is pageant queen. I think she was the county’s fair queen but she may have been a festival queen — I don’t remember — but she raised a chicken or two for auction.
While I didn’t think I’d be able to afford a champion hog or cow, I figured bidding on chickens is a pretty safe bet.
Bidding started out slow. A few hands here and there. I kept upgrading because as editor of the local paper, I thought it important to win my first bidding contest.
Things began to take a slight turn for the worst when the guy who owned the local KFC decided to enter the bidding. I didn’t know it at the time who he was or how determined he was to outbid me for that chicken.
I don’t like to lose, but I should’ve kept my hand down as the bid began to quickly approach how much my mortgage payment was.
In the end, there can only be only one winner and it happened to be me. Had fun at the auction and did a good deed.
Even now with inflation, especially when it comes to meat prices, that was the most expensive chicken I ever bought. Tasted pretty good.
Moral to the story – I encourage folks to bid on this livestock and support these kids.
Good luck!
