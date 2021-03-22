JACKSON — Jackson County Dog Warden Deb Fout has announced that the deadline for dog tag renewals has been extended through April 1.
Fout explained that due to COVID-19, she has decided to extend the deadline. This means that you can renew your dog tags without a penalty.
She explained that tags are required by law for every dog or puppy three months of age and older in Ohio, and includes indoor dogs and outdoor dogs.
“Failure to register your dog can result in a citation costing approximately $180,” Fout added.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, citizens can utilize one of the following, if possible:
There will be a locked box outside of the Jackson County Courthouse and the Coalton Village Officers that you may drop your application and payment in. Your tags will be mailed to you.
You can also purchase tags online at www.doglicenses.us/OH/Jackson.
Dog tags are also available at the following locations:
The Jackson County Dog Pound, Commissioner’s Office, Auditor’s Office, Mt. Zion Animal Clinic, Animals Unlimited Veterinary Clinic, Paws A While Boarding and Grooming
The Jackson County Dog Pound is located at 248 Reservoir Road, Jackson. It can be reached by calling 740-286-7262.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.