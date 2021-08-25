BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — A deadly crash involving two vehicles left two people dead and another injured this past week.
At approximately 5:35 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, emergency responders were dispatched to a double-fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Route 35 at Clary Road in Bloomfield Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol report, a 2019 Ford F-150, driven by Gary Hammond, age 70, of Jackson, was traveling northbound from Dixon Run Road to Clary Road. A 2010 Dodge Challenger, driven by Gary Carrier, 43, of Charleston, West Virginia, was traveling northwest on US Route 35. The Dodge struck the Ford in the right side and both vehicles traveled off the right side of the roadway.
The right front passenger, Kathleen Hammond, 63, of Jackson, was transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer Medical Center in Jackson. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital. Mr. Carrier was transported by Jackson County EMS to Holzer but succumbed to his injuries, as well. Mr. Hammond was transported by MedFlight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, due to the severity of his injuries.
The right lane of US Route 35 and Clary Road were shut down for approximately four hours.
The Ohio Department of Transportation assisted with traffic control. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted with scene preservation and traffic control. The Bloomfield Township Fire Department assisted with emergency medical services and traffic control, also.
The crash remains under investigation by the Jackson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
