JACKSON — A total of three semis have crashed on U.S. Route 35 westbound. Reportedly, one person is dead, and another is injured.

U.S. Route 35 westbound, and eastbound will be closed for several hours. The crash happened near Caves Road. Try to avoid the area.

Seek an alternative route! Detour: west 32, 23 or east 23, 32.

