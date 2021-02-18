SCIOTO TOWNSHIP — An Ironton man was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner after he was struck by his own vehicle Wednesday morning.
A female called Jackson County’s Emergency Services at 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, reporting that there had been a motor vehicle crash and that a man was under the vehicle.
The man, identified as 50-year-old Scott M. Greene, of Ironton, was a delivery contractor, who had stopped at a Beaver Pike residence. Greene parked on an icy incline of the driveway, when the delivery vehicle began to slide, striking Greene and pinning him under the vehicle.
Greene died at the scene.
The Jackson County Coroner’s Office reports that the vehicle was in park when the incident occurred and believes that the vehicle did slide due to being parked on the icy incline, as a witness reported.
The Jackson County Coroner’s Office, Scioto Township Volunteer Fire Fighters, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.
