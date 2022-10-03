Dever Named Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7

Melissa Dever

 Submitted photo

MCARTHUR – Melissa Dever, BSW, LSW, was recently named Executive Director of the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), according to Charles Harper, President of the AAA7 Board of Trustees.

