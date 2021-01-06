Ohio Governor Mike DeWine released a statement on Twitter following the destruction that took place in Washington D.C. during the meeting on the House floor to certify the results of the electoral college for the 2020 Presidential election.
DeWine called the assault on the Capitol, "an embarrassment to our country." and said it must immediately stop. The governor further proclaimed, "This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution."
He implored President Trump to,"call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building." DeWine was among the first GOP governors to congratulate President Elect Joe Biden on his victory back in November.
A crowd of Trump supporters began a riot following Vice President Mike Pence's refusal to forego the electoral college results and statements from President Trump during the early stages of the rally.
In front of a group of his supporters at the "Save America" rally in Washington D.C, Trump told the crowd that he will never concede the election and, "Our country has had enough. We won’t take it anymore.”
Prior to Trump speaking, Special Counsel to the President Rudy Giuliani called for "trial by combat" and put his reputation on the line for his belief that there was criminal activity in the election.
A letter to Congress from Vice President Mike Pence stated, "It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution contains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not."
The Chamber floor was eventually breached after both journalists and members were evacuated to an undisclosed location. Police had their guns drawn and aimed at the doors in preparation for the worst.
One rioter stood at the pulpit screaming that Trump had won the election. Another swung from the balcony in the Chamber. A protestor stole the podium and other trespassers lowered the American flag from the Capitol to raise a Trump flag in its place.
Police have found and deactivated multiple explosive devices according to NPR reporting.
Multiple Ohio GOP members from Attorney General Dave Yost to Senator Rob Portman have labeled the action as "lawless" and "criminal".
Around 4:15 p.m., Trump released a video statement via Twitter where he doubled down on the election being stolen from him and his supporters. However, he did ask for a peaceful retreat saying, "We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt."
The tweet has been flagged by Twitter stating, "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this tweet can't be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."
