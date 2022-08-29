Governor Mike Dewine (center - wearing a tie) met with local officials to listen to their concerns and to ask them what resources they need from Columbus during a stopover visit Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the McDonalds in McArthur.
Governor Mike Dewine (center - wearing a tie) met with local officials to listen to their concerns and to ask them what resources they need from Columbus during a stopover visit Wednesday morning (Aug. 24) at the McDonalds in McArthur.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton Jackson Courier
Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain talked with Governor Mike Dewine about the challenges of law enforcement serving a rural community.
Photo by Miles Layton/Vinton-Jackson Courier
Governor Mike Dewine shakes hands with McDonalds' owner/operator Brad Munn before getting a cup of coffee.
McARTHUR — Gov. Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran DeWine, stopped at the McDonald’s in McArthur Wednesday morning to talk to local officials about the needs of Vinton County residents.
During the past week, seven people died of drug overdoses, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said. Construction of a rehabilitation center, Phoenix Center, is expected to be underway soon.
County officials’ goal is to have nonviolent drug offenders go to rehabilitation rather than jail. The closest regional jail, Southeast Ohio Regional Jail in Nelsonville, is a 45-minute drive away.
“We’re told more times than not that they don’t have any space,” Cain said. “We’re driving to Monroe, which is three hours one way. When you have one or two deputies on a shift, they’re gone for the entire trip and you have one man to take care of the county.”
Cain and Vinton County Auditor Cindy Owings Waugh also talked about how sheriff’s deputies cover 412 square miles with just three officers. Hocking College, the only law enforcement academy in the region, graduates about 30 officers every year.
“Everyone is competing for these officers,” Cain said. “We don’t have a state highway patrol station, we’re served by Jackson. It takes 35 minutes for them to get here and that’s even with all the lights and sirens.”
Waugh also noted the decrease in law enforcement coverage when Ohio Department of Natural Resources cut back on the number of officers it has. Much of Vinton County is either state parks and Wayne National Forest.
Another area in which the county is struggling is in having enough prosecutors. Official suggested the county needed at least two more.
“We could use some help,” Cain said. “We’ve worked hard to learn to do more with less.”
DeWine said the state recently set aside $250 million in grants earmarked specifically for any law enforcement agency.
“The prosecutor’s office can apply as well,” he said. “Some are using it to hire police officers.”
Fran and Mike DeWine also touted the benefits of the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library, which is done in partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
The statewide program send books to children ages birth to 5 years old every month.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.