In light of some vaccine providers reporting open appointments, Governor Mike DeWine has allowed those appointments to be filled by Ohioans 16 and older as to keep precious time and doses from being wasted. He stated that while this isn't a widespread issue, it is imperative that vaccines are not left sitting at any time.
This exception to the rule was made knowing that in a weeks time, vaccine appointments will be open to all Ohioans. No set guidelines were given to providers, a move that DeWine called a "common sense" approach. Providers have already been allowed to give out unused vaccines at the end of the day in order to avoid wasting valuable doses.
Meanwhile, the state surpassed a million cases of COVID-19 today, a grim milestone in the year plus battle the whole country has been waging. With neighboring states such as Michigan and West Virginia showing upticks in cases, concern is growing in Ohio. DeWine explained we have reached a plateau in cases that have been previously dropping. A growth in variant cases can be the cause of some blame with the number growing from only 32 cases two weeks ago to 173 today.
For those 16 and older who are children of parents that do not choose the get vaccinated, parental approval will still be needed for them to receive the vaccine.
Changes came to nursing home guidelines as DeWine announced the state is requiring nursing homes and assisted living facilities to allow visitation. Visitors are also allowed to visit in their loved ones actual rooms instead of separate visitation rooms. Workers will still continue to be regularly tested for the virus with vaccinated employees getting tested once a week and unvaccinated employees twice a week.
As for Senate Bill 22, DeWine stated he will be vetoing the bill tomorrow. Earlier today, he sent a letter to Ohio's General Assembly imploring them to not attempt to overturn his veto., saying that it would severely restrict the power of the health department from keeping Ohioans healthy.
"This bill, if it became law, really does jeopardize the safety of Ohioans." continued DeWine, saying the law could decimate public healths ability to protect the citizens of Ohio.
He further explained that the bill could lead to a large influx of litigation aimed at minimizing the ability of entities to enforce safety. This would extend far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and would diminish public health's ability to handle the next pandemic that comes to Ohio. Chief Medical Officer at the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff pointed out the fact that testing for this virus is best done after symptoms have already presented. By this time, the illness has already begun spreading.
DeWine repeated his often used example of the two Miami University students who spent time in Wuhan early in the pandemic. While the students did eventually test negative and voluntarily isolated, if they had been unwilling to do so there would have been no way to enforce public health orders if this bill had been law at the time. The bill requires a medical diagnosis before Ohioans can be quarantined which can often take days, meaning infections can spread unknowingly and without hesitation.
Currently, it does not appear that the General Assembly has the 60 votes needed to over turn a veto as the bill only passed 57-35 with almost all Republicans voting 'yes' and all Democrats voting 'no'. The governor still hopes to reach a compromise that will satisfy both him and the general assembly without compromising the health of Ohioans.
