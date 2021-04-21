Jackson County will recognize National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day with a “Drug Take-Back Event” on Saturday, April 24.
The event is meant to be a safe, convenient, and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. It also helps address a crucial public safety and public health issue.
A 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health says 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
On April 24, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. citizens may bring any unwanted prescriptions to any of the following locals mentioned below in Jackson County. Also, the event will be set up as a drive-thru drop-off. Individuals are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.
Drop-off locations:
Coalton: Village Green Park (corner of SR 93 and Church Street)
Jackson: Parks Edge Event Center (601 E. Main Street)
Oak Hill: Village of Oak Hill Office Building (415 Front Street)
Wellston: old Chocolate Factory parking lot (2nd Street)
Items accepted during the event include outdated or unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications, and sharps.
The event is a partnership of Holzer Health System, Jackson County SPARC, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Jackson County Police Department, Oak Hill Police Department, Wellston Police Department, and Scioto Valley of Realtors.
In addition to this event, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a year round drop-off box in the front lobby of the sheriff’s office. That drop-off box is open to any citizens’ who want to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions (no liquids or sharps). The box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.