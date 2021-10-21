JACKSON — Jackson will recognize National Drug Take Back Day with a drive-thru-style event on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The event is meant to be a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. It also helps address a crucial public safety and public health issue.
The drop-off event will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Holzer Clinic on Pattonsville Road in Jackson. Items accepted during the event include outdated or unused prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and sharps.
According to a 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019.
The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
The event is a partnership of Alcohol, Drug Addiction, Mental Health (ADAMH) Board of Gallia, Jackson and Meigs, Jackson City Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County Substance abuse Prevention & Addiction Resource Council (SPARC), and Holzer Health System.
In addition to this event, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has a year-round drop-off box in the front lobby of the sheriff’s office. That drop-off box is open to any citizens’ who want to dispose of unwanted or expired prescriptions (no liquids or sharps). The box is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
