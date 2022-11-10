Dog Owners Seek Jury Trial

MCARTHUR – Owners of a trio of dogs, who recently attacked and seriously injured a bicyclist, are seeking a jury trial.
Three pitbull-mix dogs attacked Eva Simons Saturday, Nov. 5 on Shea Road near Lake Hope.
Dogs’ owners Shaun Bartoe and Cassandra Rhoads face misdemeanor charges for the attack that sent Simons to the hospital where she endured multiple surgeries and had her left leg partially amputated.
Bartoe and Rhoads were charged with three counts of failure to register the animals and three counts of failure to confine their dogs.
Because there were no prior offenses, Vinton County Dog Warden Laurie Cardillo couldn’t declare the animals as vicious or dangerous dogs so as Bartoe and Rhoads’ misdemeanor charges could be upgraded to felony status. According to Ohio Revised Code, Bartoe and Rhoads could only be charged with failure to register and failure to confine their dogs.
A conviction of each of these misdemeanor charges would be $50 fine for each count, plus $82 in court costs – a total of $382 – no jail time.
Bartoe and Rhoads were scheduled to appear Nov. 10 in Vinton County Court to answer for the charges, but opted instead to seek a jury trial that will be scheduled in the near future.
According to multiple sources, the dogs have been killed and examined for rabies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.