Dogs Maul Bicyclist Near Lake Hope

Eva Simons sustained serious injuries after being attacked by three dogs on Saturday on Shea Road near Lake Hope.

 Source/GoFundMe Page

MCARTHUR – A woman was seriously injured when she was attacked Saturday by a pack of dogs Saturday on Shea Road near Lake Hope.


