CHILLICOTHE - Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director for the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, has announced her departure, effective Friday, November 18, 2022.
featured
Dr. Berger to Depart as VA Medical Center Director
-
- Updated
- 0
CHILLICOTHE - Dr. Kathy Berger, Medical Center Director for the Chillicothe VA Medical Center, has announced her departure, effective Friday, November 18, 2022.
Dr. Robert Taylor, Associate Medical Center Director, will serve as Acting Medical Center Director for the next two weeks. Jane Johnson, Medical Center Director at the Cincinnati VA, will serve an extended assignment to Chillicothe until the position is filled.
Appointed as the Chillicothe VAMC Medical Center Director in March 2019, Berger soon faced the COVID crisis. She led the facility through caring for our most at-risk Veterans, ensuring the 162-bed nursing home units had every safeguard available and utilized to protect the Veterans.
Berger also led the facility through the announcement of the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) Commission’s recommendation to close the Chillicothe VA Medical Center. Knowing Veterans, employees, and the community would be deeply affected by the news, Berger created a team to ensure that all stakeholders were heard. In April of this year, Berger hosted the VA Secretary, Denis McDonough, along with other VIPs so the feedback of Veterans, staff, and community could be shared regarding the proposed closure.
“During my time at Chillicothe, we have faced critical challenges to say the least," Berger said. "Upon my arrival, there were serious budget constraints, soon after COVID arrived, and then the AIR Commission announced the proposed closure of Chillicothe. It has been a lot for our Veterans and employees to absorb in the past 3 years. The staff at Chillicothe have shown such resilience and responded to all of these challenges with a clear and unwavering dedication to our mission."
Berger said it has been a pleasure to work with the Chillicothe staff and to serve the Chillicothe Veterans.
"Although leaving is bittersweet, I am looking forward to my next chapter where I will be returning to my home state of Kentucky to continue to serve Veterans," she said.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.