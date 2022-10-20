JACKSON — As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Jackson County families and children are giving thanks and giving back—to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.
While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts at more than 4,500 locations during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21, there’s still time for individuals, families and groups to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, hygiene items and school supplies. Anyone can find out how to pack a life-changing shoebox with the step-by-step guide on the How to Pack a Shoebox webpage at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
In Jackson County, signs at each of the locations listed below will identify the drop-off. This year both curbside and inside shoebox drop-off options will be available.
JACKSON COLLECTION SITE
• ROCK FULL GOSPEL
1981 Standpipe Rd. Jackson
Monday, Nov. 14, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 12:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
OAK HILL-AREA COLLECTION SITE
• OAK HILL EVANGELICAL CCCU
5104 State Route 93 Oak Hill
Monday, Nov. 14, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 16, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 17, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 18, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19, 9:00 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 21, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Outside Jackson County, participants can find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation as they make plans to drop off their shoebox gifts. The online locator lookup tool is searchable by City or ZIP code at samaritanspurse.org/occ.
Participants can donate $10 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, seeks to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 198 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 170 countries and territories. This year, Operation Christmas Child will collect its 200-millionth shoebox, and hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children!
