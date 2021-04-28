FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — A dump truck crashed on State Route 32, south of Mayhew Road, in Jackson County on Monday morning.
At approximately 7:29 a.m. on Monday, April 26, emergency personnel were dispatched to a one vehicle crash with possible injury. The crash happened in Franklin Township.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s report, Robert V. Snedden, 46, of Coolville, was operating a 2014 Kenworth T800, traveling south on State Route 32, south of Mayhew Road, in the left lane when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, over-corrected and drove across the center lines of the southbound lanes. The 2014 Kenworth then rotated counter-clockwise before overturning on its right side and coming to rest.
Furthermore, the report showed that Snedden, who was wearing his seat belt, claimed possible injury but refused medical treatment at the scene. The 2014 Kenworth received disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene.
Agencies assisting at the scene included the Jackson Fire Department and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
As a result of the crash, and a subsequent dirt spill from the dump truck, the right southbound lane of State Route 32 was shut down for approximately two hours until cleanup could be completed and the roadway reopened to traffic.
The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
