Marsha Mash, 51, of Dundas, was arrested Nov. 3 by Vinton County officers on charges of making terroristic threats, a third degree felony, the Vinton County Sheriff's Office reported.
Charges stem from a call that was recorded between Mash and her husband, a resident at the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.
In the call, the female made alleged threats to “gut” a citizen, to shoot an employee of the Sheriff’s Office and to burn the Sheriff’s Office to the ground, the Sheriff's Office stated in a press release.
The threats are suspected to be in response to a recent search warrant and arrest made at the female's residence last week, the Sheriff's Office stated in its media release.
Mash was arrested without incident and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. Her bond hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 5.
