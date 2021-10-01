JACKSON — Did you know you can cast your ballot for the 2021 General Election in Jackson County early?
Early in-person voting will begin Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
To vote early, visit the Jackson County Board of Elections Office, located at 25 E. South St, Suite B, in Jackson. Reminder the Board of Elections Office moved over the summer to the the Jackson County Job & Family Services Building. The Board of Elections is located in the back side of the building, enter the left door.
The hours for early in-person voting are:
Tuesday, Oct. 5 through Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 25 through Friday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The final day to vote early in-person at the Board of Elections Office will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Below is a list of where each precinct will be voting this year.
Bloomfield Township will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill).
Coal 1 (Village of Coalton) and Coal 2 (Coal Township) will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson).
Franklin Township will be voting at the Jackson Area YMCA (located at 594 E. Main Street in Jackson).
Hamilton Township will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill).
Jackson Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston).
Liberty Township will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson)
Scioto Township will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson).
Washington Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston).
City of Jackson, and Lick Township will be voting at the Jackson Area YMCA (located at 594 E. Main Street in Jackson).
City of Wellston, and Milton Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston).
Jefferson Township, Madison Township, and Village of Oak Hill will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill).
Absentee ballots will begin being mailed out on Oct. 5, 2021. Absentee ballots may be returned to the Board Office in-person until Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. If they are being returned by mail they must be postmarked by the Post Office by midnight Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.
If you have any questions regarding voter registration, polling locations, curbside, absentee or early in person voting, call the Jackson County Board of Elections at 740-286-2905.
