JACKSON — Did you know you can cast your ballot for the 2021 Primary Election in Jackson County early?
Early in person voting began yesterday, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. To vote early, visit the Jackson County Board of Elections Office, located at 275 Portsmouth Street, Suite 2, in Jackson.
The hours for early in-person voting are:
- Tuesday, April 6, through Friday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 19, through Friday, April 23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, April 26, through Friday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 2, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The final day to vote early will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021.
Absentee ballots were mailed out on April 6, 2021. Absentee ballots may be returned to the Board of Election Office in person until Tuesday, May 4, at 7:30 p.m. If they are mailed back, they must be postmarked by the Post Office by midnight May 3, 2021. Absentee ballots may not be taken to the polls on Election Day, however, you can drop them off at the Board of Election Office.
If you have any questions regarding voter registration, absentee or early voting, call the Jackson County Board of Elections at 740-286-2905.
