MCARTHUR — Early voting began Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Vinton County.

To vote early, visit the Vinton County Board of Elections, located at 31935 State Route 93 in McArthur.

The hours for early in-person voting are:

Tuesday, Oct. 5 – Friday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11 — Closed for Columbus Day

Tuesday, Oct. 12 – Friday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 18 – Friday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25 – Friday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. The polls will be open from 6:30 am to 7:30 p.m.

Below is a list of where each precinct will be voting this year.

Brown Township Swan Elementary School 26601 State Route 93 Creola, OH, 45622

Hamden Community Bldg. Hamden 138 E. Railroad St. Hamden, OH, 45634

Eagle Township Eagle Township House 53302 Eagle Mills Road Londonderry, OH, 45647

McArthur McArthur Fire Department Hall 303-1/2 W. High St. McArthur, OH, 45651

Elk Township McArthur Fire Department Hall 303-1/2 W. High St. McArthur, OH, 45651

Harrison Township Harrison Township Fire Department 53029 Old Route 50 Londonderry, OH, 45647

Jackson Township Jackson Township House 29725 Goosecreek Road McArthur, OH, 45651

Knox Township St. Sylvester Parish Hall 119 N. Second St. Zaleski, OH, 45698

Zaleski Corp St. Sylvester Parish Hall 119 N. Second St. Zaleski, OH, 45698

Madison Township St. Sylvester Parish Hall 119 N. Second St. Zaleski, OH, 45698

Richland Richland Township Fire Department 58644 U.S. HWY 50 McArthur, OH, 45651

Swan Township Swan Elementary School 26601 State Route 93 Creola, OH, 45622

Vinton Township Community Bldg. Wilkesville 164 Main St. Wilkesville, OH, 45695

Wilkesville Corp Community Bldg. Wilkesville 164 Main St. Wilkesville, OH, 45695

Wilkesville Township Community Bldg. Wilkesville 164 Main St. Wilkesville, OH, 45695

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments