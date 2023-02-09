MCARTHUR – Dr. Phil Campbell recently spoke to Vinton County students about supporting each other and making a positive impact in their school and community.
Campbell, also known as PC, is a former educator who speaks at schools worldwide. He speaks to students about leadership, creating a proactive and positive climate for their peers, and chasing their dreams. He spoke to the Vinton County High School and 8th-grade students.
“The students and staff were truly engaged with PC’s message,” VCHS Principal JJ Milliken said. “I particularly enjoyed him talking about how little we know about other people’s experiences and how we should interact positively with each other regardless of what we think we know about people. He also did great work with our leadership group, and I look forward to building on that.”
After the assemblies, Campbell met with VCHS students who had multiple nominations from staff for being leaders in the building. They did activities, shared great things about the school, and shared ways to make it even better.
Speaking with Campbell afterwards, he said this is one of the best whole group assemblies he has done. He said the students were great, super respectful, and had great ideas as leaders, Milliken said.
