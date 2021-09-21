OAK HILL — Local law enforcement continues to investigate to death of an Oak Hill man who was discovered deceased inside a vehicle this past week.
The man was identified Johnnie Edwards, 39, of Oak Hill.
On Monday, Sept. 13, at approximately 8:07 p.m., an officer from the Oak Hill Police Department (OHDP) received a report of an unresponsive male located in a vehicle on the parking lot of McDonald’s, located at 197 N. Jackson St., in Oak Hill.
After arriving at the scene, authorities determined that the Edwards was deceased in the vehicle.
Authorities released on Friday, Sept. 17, that no information regarding this case will be released at this time. The results of an autopsy are pending.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this incident may contact the Oak Hill Police Department or the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by calling 740-286-6464.
