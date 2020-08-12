JACKSON — Carisa Edwards, who was elected during the 2019 General Election to the Jackson City Council President seat, has resigned.
Edwards, a Republican, filed a letter of resignation with the Jackson County Board of Elections on Monday, Aug. 10. Her resignation was effective as of Sunday, Aug. 9.
In her letter of resignation, Edwards explained, “This decision wasn’t made lightly. I have been handed an opportunity in another state.”
Edwards told The Courier that she hopes that the members of the Jackson City Council continue to work together and set an example for future councils on how things should be done.
“I want to thank everyone who helped me from answering questions, voting for me, giving me guidance, and showing me that anything is possible when you put your mind to it,” Edwards concluded.
Edwards had originally appeared on the ballot in the May 2019. She received 435 complimentary votes during that election. Edwards then faced Democrat candidate Ronald B. Speakman in the 2019 General Election. Speakman, a familiar face to Jackson had served in the past on Jackson City Council; end up being defeated by Edwards. When the final numbers came in, Edwards had 723 votes, while Speakman had 561 votes.
Now that Edwards has resigned, it’s up to the Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee to fill the vacancy.
Jackson County Republican Party Central Committee Chairman Justin Lovett has scheduled a meeting for Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. for the purpose of filling Edwards’ vacancy in public office.
Any qualified person interested in being considered for the vacancy should mail a letter of intent with contact information to the following address:
Jackson County Republican Party — ATTN: Chairman Justin Lovett, P.O. Box 271, Jackson, Ohio 45640
Additional materials (e.g., a resume) may be submitted but are optional. Any materials received by August 19, 2020, will be forwarded to the committee members who are voting on the vacancy.
The members of the Central Committee who can vote on filling the vacancy are limited to the current members who reside within the City of Jackson and are as follows: Brett Foster, Deborah “Debbie” Biggs, and John Peters.
Any qualified person seeking the vacancy should also attend this meeting and will have an opportunity to address the committee. Due to social distancing requirements, the meeting will take place in the City of Jackson’s Memorial Building Auditorium located at 145 Broadway St. in Jackson, Ohio.
Interested persons are also encouraged to contact the Jackson County Board of Elections (740-286-2905) to verify they are an elector of the City of Jackson.
Lovett encourages any Republican interested in being appointed to come forward to seek the vacancy.
