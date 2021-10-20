JACKSON — From a national leader in frozen meals and handheld snacks to donuts, beauty, festivals and a legacy of more than a century, these deserving honorees will be saluted Thursday night at the Jackson Area Chamber Of Commerce’s annual Appreciation Banquet.
The honorees this year are Bellisio Foods as Business Of The Year, The Treatery as Entrepreneur Of The Year, Jackson Area Festival and Events Association (JAFE) with the Community Pride Award, and the Legacy Award going to Coll Auto Sales.
The Beautification Awards this year go to Hubbard Daniels, Jackson County Banking Center, Park’s Edge Event Center, and the Edward Jones Office across from the Jackson County Courthouse.
Business Of The Year: Bellisio Foods
From a simple letter more than three decades ago from then Jackson Mayor Tom Evans asking Jeno Paulucci to consider having another food manufacturing facility in Jackson, to currently producing more than two million meals a day, Bellisio Foods, which is now owned by CP Foods, has become a true national leader in the food-producing industry.
With more than 1,000 employees, Bellisio Foods has been an anchor to employment in Jackson since the early 1990s, and recently completed another major expansion and modernization project.
“We automated some of the manual sections of the plant as well as updating the warehouse area,” said Mike Evans, senior vice president of operations. “It was a three-year project which included our new health clinic, upgraded security, and remodeling of our front office.”
“We receive 100 tons of new material every day that produce the two million meals we ship out every day,” Evans pointed out. “With our improvements, we have made ourselves more competitive and made the work more meaningful while creating the best environment for our employees.”
Among the foods produced are its signature Michelina’s brand frozen foods.
But when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Bellisio Foods did not forget about the struggles facing the Jackson area.
On April 5, 2020, shortly after the pandemic took hold, Bellisio had a food giveaway that served 2,101 vehicles with cases of food primarily containing eight and twelve packs.
One month later, another food giveaway serviced more than 2,500 vehicles with cases totaling 36 meals at Jackson High School, Oak Hill High School, and Vinton County High School.
One final food giveaway in Dec. 2020, served almost 500 vehicles, as company officials estimated that probably more than one million meals were distributed in total.
Entrepreneur Of The Year: The Treatery
The Treatery, located on Broadway Street in Jackson, has found its niche in the community.
Opened on Jan. 25, 2020 by owners Brandon and Nicole Brennen, The Treatery specializes in donuts, bagels and sandwiches along with brunch boxes, chips, and other items. They have just added soup and will add other features in the future.
“Our variety has been a key to our success along with the number of custom orders we do,” said Nicole. “It has been a challenging time to own a business, but we certainly appreciate the great patronage we have received from our customers.”
The Treatery is open Wednesday through Saturday.
Community Pride Award: Jackson Area Festival and Events Association (JAFE)
For most people, the Jackson Apple Festival is a one-week-a-year event, but for the Jackson Area Festival and Events Association (JAFE), it is truly a year-long endeavor.
This fall marked the 80th annual festival, one of the premier festivals in the state of Ohio each year. But this year, staging it while the pandemic had not yet ended, adding a new amusement company and not having a festival last year due to the pandemic (2020 being the first year there was no festival since World War II), JAFE’s hard work pulled it off again.
“This was absolutely as many challenges as we have ever faced,” said Bryan Davis, who is the head trustee of the JAFE organization. “Other than the rain, I was extremely pleased with how it turned out and the work everyone put in.”
While the Apple Festival is probably the most visible of JAFE’s events, there are many others that include the Spring Dance, Reverse Raffle, Golf Outing, Christmas Projects with Jeepin For Joy in addition to multiple food giveaways.
“We keep quite busy with our 75 to 80 members,” Davis mentioned. “I am very optimistic about our future and I hope the community understands how much work our members have done to accomplish what they have.”
Legacy Award: Coll Auto Sales
Coll Auto Sales is a story of one family, four generations, and more than 100 years of service to the community, completing its century-plus run on Sept. 14, 2020, when it was purchased and incorporated into the Mark Porter auto dealerships.
The story starts in 1909 when Dan Coll, Sr., purchased the building at the corner of Main and Church streets that included The Opera House upstairs, where entertainment shows were conducted.
Around 1914, Dan Coll. Sr.’s son, Dan Coll, Jr., opened up an automobile dealership inside the building and thus the roots of Coll Auto Sales.
Coll Jr. had two daughters, Mary, who married Bill Conroy, and Patsy, who married Bill Morrow. Both Bill Conroy and Bill Morrow joined the business and the Conroy and Morrow families equally assumed management and ownership of the business when Coll, Jr. passed away in 1955.
Dan Morrow, the son of Bill and Patsy Morrow, joined the dealership in 1984 with Mary Conroy and Dan taking over the management functions upon the deaths of Bill Conroy and Bill Morrow and Dan serving as the on-site manager.
“It was a staple for our families and proud to be a cornerstone of the downtown,” said Dan. “We tried hard to be a part of the community which we took a lot of pride in.”
There are many things Dan said he and the Coll family are grateful for.
“We had many great, loyal employees that truly helped us to our success,” he continued. “But most of all, so many loyal customers that became more like friends than customers.”
Beautification Awards: Hubbard Daniels, Jackson County Banking Center, Park’s Edge Event Center, and the Edward Jones Office
There are four recipients of Beautification Awards this year.
Hubbard Daniels — Hubbard Daniels purchased the former Milton Bank building at 400 E. Main Street and officially opened for business in August of this year.
The roots of the business go back to when Lee Hubbard purchased the former Brackenbury Accounting Services in 1987. Susan Daniels joined the company the following year in 1988.
Among the improvements were painting inside and outside along with new gutters, an upgraded parking lot, and landscaping. The building was also power washed, helping to expose the stone which is filled with fossils.
Inside, walls were partitioned for offices, new window coverings installed, and the creation of a kitchen area while maintaining the lobby to go with a refreshment area and other upgrades.
Park’s Edge — Park’s Edge opened in the fall of 2019 when its owner, the Arthur Alan Corporation, felt a need for a major event center in Jackson. The location had become available when the Ponderosa Restaurant closed, a restaurant that replaced the building’s initial occupant since the early 1960s, the Jolly Lanes bowling center.
Located on East Main Street between Stockroom 601 and Manpower Park, it provides space for family parties, corporate meetings, weddings, banquets, holiday parties, and entertainment.
The main gallery can seat over 400 people in a banquet setting. One room for meetings and parties can facilitate groups from 1-24 attendees and while a second meeting space comfortably serves up to 40 guests.
These spaces are served by a state-of-the-art catering kitchen space.
Edward Jones — The Edward Jones office on Main Street in Jackson is across from the Jackson County Courthouse and operated by John Lewis, an Edward Jones financial advisor.
The improvements were a collaborative effort of Lewis, Edward Jones, building owner Beau Bowman, and Kevin Baxter Construction, who completed the majority of the work, which was done in 2020.
The facade on the outside is all one piece and was custom made.
Inside, all the electrical wiring was redone, along with exposing the bricks on the walls and raising the ceiling to go with new carpet and lighting.
Jackson County Banking Center — The Jackson County Banking Center relocated into its newly constructed building on July 27, 2020. They had opened a loan office in Jackson on Veteran’s Drive in 2016 with services expanded into a full-service banking center in 2017.
The new location also enabled the bank to have a drive-thru facility.
The new building, which was built by Randy Evans Construction, cost an estimated $2 million and covers 5,000 square feet.
The Jackson County Banking Center is a division of the Vinton County National Bank, which dates back to 1867 and currently has 17 banking offices in the region.
The event will be held at Park’s Edge on Main Street on Thursday, Oct. 21, with the banquet beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the social hour commencing at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets are available by contacting Tricia Humphreys at Hubbard Daniels Accounting at 740-286-4696 or by email at tricia@cpahubbard.com. Tickets are $40 and can be paid for online.
