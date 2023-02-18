Eldridge to serve as electric co-op’s CEO

Kent Eldridge

PATRIOT — Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative has selected its new leader, Kent Eldridge, who has been serving as the co-op’s interim CEO since Jan. 1. The board of trustees made its choice in its monthly board meeting Jan. 30.


