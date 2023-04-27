Tuesday May 2 is Election Day in Jackson County.
Mayoral and council races are taking place in Jackson and Wellston. There are three tax renewal levies on the ballot.
Of Jackson County’s 20,081 registered voters, there are 2,776 Republicans along with 479 Democrats and 16,926 voters who identify as unaffiliated.
Early in person voting ends Sunday, April 30, at the Jackson County Board of Elections office at 25 E. South St, Suite B, Jackson.
Cast your ballots between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Election Day.
Jackson – Mayor Randy Evans is running unopposed for re-election. City of Jackson council candidates are: J1- J. Ryan Peters, J2- Harold E. Newkirk, J3- Herman D. Crabtree, Jr. J4- Robert L. Bopp. President of Council- Daniel D. Fulks; Council at Large- Marva Colby, Jeff Elliott, Paul Brett Foster. All candidates filed as Republican.
Wellston – Anthony Brenner, Connie Pelletier and Tom Clark – are all running in the Republican Primary for mayor. As to Wellston Council – President of Council- Rick A. Hudson; Council at Large- Teresa E. Ponn-Lemaster; W1- Angela Spangler, W2- Mattison Vance – filed as Republicans. Frederick M Duby filed Independent for W3.
Other items on the ballot include a proposed tax levy (renewal) for the Jackson County Combined General Health District. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Jackson County for the purpose of providing the combined general health district with sufficient funds to carry out its health programs that the county auditor estimates will collect $240,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 0.3 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $9 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 10 years, commencing in 2024, first due in calendar year 2025.
There is a proposed tax levy (renewal) for the City Of Wellston. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the City of Wellston for the purpose of maintaining and operating cemeteries that the county auditor estimates will collect $65,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $33.00 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.
There is a proposed tax levy (renewal) for the Village Of Coalton. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage. A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Village of Coalton for the purpose of current operating expenses that the county auditor estimates will collect $18,000 annually, at a rate not exceeding 5 mills for each $1 of taxable value, which amounts to $170 for each $100,000 of the county auditor’s appraised value, for 5 years, commencing in 2023, first due in calendar year 2024.
For polling precinct information, see: https://lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/jackson/precandpoll.aspx
